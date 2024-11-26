Virginia animal rescue pilot killed in devastating plane crash while transporting rescue dogs

A Virginia pilot dedicated to the rescue of animals died in a plane crash Sunday.

Seuk Kim, 49, was piloting a Mooney M20J and transporting three dogs when his plane flying from Maryland to Albany crashed about 35 miles south of Kim's destination, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Kim was found deceased on the scene as well as one of the dogs. A second dog was found with two broken legs at the scene and while investigators were working they found the third dog with minor injuries. Both dogs were transported by Hyer Ground Rescue along with PAW (Partners for Animal Welfare) for veterinary care.

Authorities say visibility was poor, and Kim had requested a change in altitude due to turbulence shortly before the crash, according to Fox 5.

Kim was a volunteer for Pilots N Paws, an animal rescue organization, and got his private certificate four years ago. In his obituary, his friends and family remember him as a "bright light" that always dreamed of flying.

"From a young age, Seuk dreamed of taking to the skies, and he made that dream a reality by becoming a pilot. He found immense joy in flying and used his passion to help others, including his recent work with a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and transporting dogs to safe homes," said the obituary on his fundraising page.

The fundraiser was launched to assist the family with funeral expenses.

GCSO was assisted by the NYS Forest Rangers, NYS Police, Greene County Emergency Services, Windham and Hensonville Fire Departments and The Civil Air Patrol.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.