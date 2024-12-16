California 'Shoplift with a Cop' blitz operation leads to dozens of arrests

While all the world is embracing the holiday spirit, Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force’s "Shoplift With a Cop" blitz operation is ensuring that the holiday good vibes are little more safe.

Authorities in Ventura County, California shared the results Thursday of a weekend operation dubbed "Shoplift With a Cop" that led to narcotics seizures and the arrest of 37 suspects, including several juveniles.

"The operation led to the arrest of 21 adults and 16 juveniles, the recovery of nearly $2,000 in stolen property, and the seizure of burglary tools and various narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine," according to a statement.

The task force conducted its holiday-time "blitz" operation at Pacific View Mall in the city of Ventura last Friday and Saturday.

"This effort highlights the significant shoplifting challenges affecting not only the mall but also businesses across the county," the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The operation was a combined effort of detectives with the task force along with members of the Sheriff’s West County Special Enforcement Unit, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations as well as Loss Prevention and Asset Protection teams from Target, JCPenney, and Macy’s, and Allied Security.

The sheriff’s office expressed the desire for retailers in the county who experience retail theft to reach out and participate in similar blitz operations in the future.

Call their main line at (805) 383-8703 to participate, the statement said.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force was formed after the Sheriff’s Office was awarded grant funding under the California Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.