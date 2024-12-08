US strikes dozens of ISIS camps and operatives in Syria amid Assad's downfall

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted dozens of airstrikes on known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria on Sunday to prevent the terrorist organization from taking advantage of the demise of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s regime.

After Assad’s family ruled over Syria for more than 50 years, Assad was forced to flee Syria to Russia, where he was granted asylum, when a coalition of largely radical Islamist groups led a sweeping offensive across Syria and captured the country’s capital city.

CENTCOM announced on Sunday that it has conducted strikes against ISIS leaders, operatives and camps as part of an ongoing mission to "disrupt, degrade and defeat ISIS."

Specifically, CENTCOM is working to prevent the terrorist group from conducting operations to ensure ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria.

During the operation, CENTCOM forces struck over 75 targets using U.S. Air Force assets like B-52s, F-15s and A-10s.

Damage assessments are currently underway, CENTCOM said, and there are no indications any civilians were killed in the operations.

CENTCOM also said it, along with regional allies and partners, will continue to carry out operations to hinder ISIS’s operational capabilities during this "dynamic period in Syria."

"There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria," General Michael Erik Kurilla said. "All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way."

