Disasters

US Customs and Border Protection pilot killed in helicopter crash near San Diego

The cause of the crash has not been determined and the identity of the pilot was not disclosed

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection pilot was killed in a Monday helicopter crash near the southern border in California, authorities said. 

The Eurocopter AS35 helicopter went down around 10:15 a.m. in a private field near Potrero, east of San Diego, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital. 

Officer Eric Darnsteadt from the United States Customs and Border Protection service inspects the contents of shipping containers with a truck mounted X-ray machine arriving at Port Newark from all around the world, in Newark, New Jersey February 24, 2006. Powerful Washington lawmakers citing security concerns are pushing emergency legislation to block a controversial deal that would place management of six major U.S. ports in the hands of a state-owned Arab company. REUTERS/Chip East - RTR16LYP

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on a uniform. A CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft had a mishap on Monday near San Diego and ended with the death of an CBP air interdiction agent, the agency said.  (Reuters)

A CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft was on an unspecified border security mission when it was involved in an "aviation mishap," a CBP spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"Tragically, a CBP Air Interdiction Agent – the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft – was pronounced deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

The US-Mexico border

New sections of the steel bollard-style border wall, comprising primary and secondary barriers, stands along the US-Mexico border between San Diego and Tijuana (L) during a tour with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on May 10, 2021, in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego County, California. - Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier.  ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images))

The pilot was not identified. 

"Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and NTSB (National Tranpsortation and Safety Board) will investigate," the FAA said. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."

Monday's incident was the second time a helicopter has gone down in San Diego County this year, Fox 5 reported. 

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer patrols along the secondary fence between the U.S. and Mexico in San Diego, California, U.S. April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC16BB3F7DE0

The act being argued in court called for 800 miles of double, reinforced fencing, although today less than 100 miles of double fencing exists. Regardless, California argues that waiver authority expired in 2008 and does not last forever. (REUTERS)

In February, a crash killed five U.S. Marines and prompted a massive foot search in the area during heavy rain and snow, the news outlet reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.