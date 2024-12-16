US Customs and Border Protection pilot killed in helicopter crash near San Diego

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection pilot was killed in a Monday helicopter crash near the southern border in California, authorities said.

The Eurocopter AS35 helicopter went down around 10:15 a.m. in a private field near Potrero, east of San Diego, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital.

A CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft was on an unspecified border security mission when it was involved in an "aviation mishap," a CBP spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Tragically, a CBP Air Interdiction Agent – the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft – was pronounced deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The pilot was not identified.

"Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and NTSB (National Tranpsortation and Safety Board) will investigate," the FAA said. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."

Monday's incident was the second time a helicopter has gone down in San Diego County this year, Fox 5 reported.

In February, a crash killed five U.S. Marines and prompted a massive foot search in the area during heavy rain and snow, the news outlet reported.