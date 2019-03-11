Tweet of lonely dad at new doughnut shop goes viral, sends sales through roof

A single tweet by the son of the owner of a newly opened mom-and-pop doughnut store in Texas helped bring in scores of customers and sell out items over the weekend.

“My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” read a Saturday tweet from Billy By. The tweet included several pictures, including one of his father standing alone in "Billy's Donuts" and another of the empty parking lot outside. By also included the address of the shop in the message thread.

By Sunday morning, the previously “lonely” dad was overwhelmed with customers. KPRC-TV reported that the store was “slammed” with customers buying items. Even James Woods, the actor, retweeted the picture and wrote, "Help this guy out."

By Sunday afternoon, the shop had “completely sold out of donuts and kolaches,” By tweeted, adding: “You are all amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family.”

As of late Sunday, By’s initial post had garnered nearly 220,000 retweets and nearly 470,000 likes. "Billy's Donuts" is in Missouri City, which is about 20 miles southwest of Houston.