President-elect Trump turns to allies as he aims to flip nation's capital upside down and more top headlines

TOP 3
1. President-elect Trump turns to allies as he aims to flip nation's capital upside down.
2. Billionaire LA Times owner plans to shake up liberal paper, make it a forum for ‘all voices.’
3. Actor compares Trump to nation's first president, whose dedication to America changed world.
MAJOR HEADLINES
DOSE OF KENNEDY – Dem governor breaks with party in commending Trump for tapping RFK Jr to join Cabinet. Continue reading …
‘ALL OPTIONS OPEN’ – Senate Majority Leader-elect responds to concerns Trump nominees may not be confirmed before Trump takes office. Continue reading …
HALF-BAKED – Whoopi Goldberg says bakery denied her order over politics — but owner tells a different story. Continue reading ...
‘CAUSE FOR ALARM’ – Democratic congressman warns Trump is beginning to crack the 'ultimate blue wall.' Continue reading …
SUPERCHARGED – Elon Musk says his role in Trump’s administration ‘is going to be a revolution’. Continue reading …
--
POLITICS
NOW HIRING – Musk, Ramaswamy's government efficiency agency puts out call for employees. Continue reading …
‘GREATEST POLITICAL COMEBACK’ – Javier Milei is first world leader to meet with President-elect Trump. Continue reading …
EXPANDING THE MAP – Trump ally Sen Tim Scott's new mission to help incoming president. Continue reading …
‘GOING TO BE FANTASTIC’ – Trump announces Gov Doug Burgum as Department of the Interior secretary. Continue reading ...
MEDIA
COMEDY CRUNCH – 'Saturday Night Live' viewership cratered during 2024 election cycle. Continue reading ...
BAH HUMBUG – Expert rips leftist calls to cut off Trump family members during the holidays. Continue reading ...
UNANIMOUS DECISION – Largest Christian university in US wins legal battle after targeted by Biden-Harris admin. Continue reading …
'CAUGHT OFF GUARD' – Bill Clinton reportedly makes stunning admission about Lewinsky scandal in new book. Continue reading …
OPINION
RYAN WALTERS – Trump has a chance to get rid of our broken education system. Continue reading …
JASON RANTZ – Even Democrat voters rejected leftist policies and politicians in the most surprising places. Continue reading …
--
IN OTHER NEWS
FLAG ON THE PLAY – Feminists celebrate over football player's injury after he expressed conservative views. Continue reading ...
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …
IT'S SNOW FINE – Dog gives ‘paw of approval’ to ski area's opening day. See the video …
DEMS IN DISARRAY– Shannon Bream joins The FOX News Rundown to discuss the potential challenges the incoming administration may face in getting 'controversial' nominees confirmed. Listen here ...
FOX NEWS QUIZ – Newly announced cost-cutting government agency was meme-ifyed. Do you know which one? Take the quiz …
-
WATCH
RILEY GAINES - Democrats have lost the ability to communicate with everyday Americans. See video …
DR MEHMET OZ – Our healthcare system is unsustainable. See video …
-
FOX WEATHER
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
