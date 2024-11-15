President-elect Trump turns to allies as he aims to flip nation's capital upside down and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Track election results with real-time data, developments and analysis on races across the US.

TOP 3

1. President-elect Trump turns to allies as he aims to flip nation's capital upside down.

2. Billionaire LA Times owner plans to shake up liberal paper, make it a forum for ‘all voices.’

3. Actor compares Trump to nation's first president, whose dedication to America changed world.

MAJOR HEADLINES

DOSE OF KENNEDY – Dem governor breaks with party in commending Trump for tapping RFK Jr to join Cabinet. Continue reading …

‘ALL OPTIONS OPEN’ – Senate Majority Leader-elect responds to concerns Trump nominees may not be confirmed before Trump takes office. Continue reading …

HALF-BAKED – Whoopi Goldberg says bakery denied her order over politics — but owner tells a different story. Continue reading ...

‘CAUSE FOR ALARM’ – Democratic congressman warns Trump is beginning to crack the 'ultimate blue wall.' Continue reading …

SUPERCHARGED – Elon Musk says his role in Trump’s administration ‘is going to be a revolution’. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NOW HIRING – Musk, Ramaswamy's government efficiency agency puts out call for employees. Continue reading …

‘GREATEST POLITICAL COMEBACK’ – Javier Milei is first world leader to meet with President-elect Trump. Continue reading …

EXPANDING THE MAP – Trump ally Sen Tim Scott's new mission to help incoming president. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO BE FANTASTIC’ – Trump announces Gov Doug Burgum as Department of the Interior secretary. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

COMEDY CRUNCH – 'Saturday Night Live' viewership cratered during 2024 election cycle. Continue reading ...

BAH HUMBUG – Expert rips leftist calls to cut off Trump family members during the holidays. Continue reading ...

UNANIMOUS DECISION – Largest Christian university in US wins legal battle after targeted by Biden-Harris admin. Continue reading …

'CAUGHT OFF GUARD' – Bill Clinton reportedly makes stunning admission about Lewinsky scandal in new book. Continue reading …

OPINION

RYAN WALTERS – Trump has a chance to get rid of our broken education system. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ – Even Democrat voters rejected leftist policies and politicians in the most surprising places. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FLAG ON THE PLAY – Feminists celebrate over football player's injury after he expressed conservative views. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …

IT'S SNOW FINE – Dog gives ‘paw of approval’ to ski area's opening day. See the video …

DEMS IN DISARRAY– Shannon Bream joins The FOX News Rundown to discuss the potential challenges the incoming administration may face in getting 'controversial' nominees confirmed. Listen here ...

FOX NEWS QUIZ – Newly announced cost-cutting government agency was meme-ifyed. Do you know which one? Take the quiz …

-

WATCH

RILEY GAINES - Democrats have lost the ability to communicate with everyday Americans. See video …

DR MEHMET OZ – Our healthcare system is unsustainable. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.