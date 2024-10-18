Trump jokes about Harris’ absence at Al Smith Dinner as VP sends pre-recorded video and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ONGOING FALLOUT - FOX News Sunday's Shannon Bream joins The Fox News Rundown to discuss Bret Baier's 'contentious' interview with VP Harris, and the latest Fox News polling.

TOP 3

1. WATCH: Trump's speech at the Al Smith dinner.

2. Critics drag Harris for ‘cringe’ pre-recorded video.

3. Early voting begins in Louisiana, Hawaii, and Washington.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘I WAS SHOCKED’ – Trump jokes about Harris’ absence at Al Smith Dinner as VP sends pre-recorded video to the charity event. Continue reading …

UNDER THE RUG – Bill Maher questions why allegations about the Second Gentleman are being ignored. Continue reading …

NOT ADDING UP – Walz, reportedly a millionaire, says mom has to wait for Social Security check to ‘feed herself.' Continue reading …

MORE FALLOUT – FCC commissioner explains if CBS could be in hot water over controversial '60 Minutes' edit. Continue reading …

BATTLE OF THE BILLIONAIRES – Mark Cuban campaigns for Harris as Elon Musk stumps for Trump in key battlegrounds. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CRUNCH TIME – Harris to team up with Barack and Michelle Obama next week in key battlegrounds. Continue reading …

'THEY'VE TAKEN OVER' – Small town in key battleground state rocked by influx of migrants. Continue reading …

'NOT SATISFIED' – Dem in key House race blasted for explanation on ethics complaint alleging he broke law. Continue reading …

DEMOCRATIZE THE PARTY – Hard-line GOP effort to decentralize Senate leader authority dashed by McConnell ally. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'IT'S A COIN FLIP' – Barber shop voters torn on 2024 race as Harris struggles with Black males. Continue reading …

'PANDER' IN CHIEF – Trump, Harris' 'wish' lists of ideas may boost American purses, but one policy is 'very' concerning: Economist. Continue reading …

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION? – Athletes, activists call on UN to address biological men competing in women's sports. Continue reading …

'JUST RACIST' – Trump supporters blast pundits who claim Latino Republicans 'want to be White.' Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. ALVEDA KING – Liberal leaders have betrayed our civil rights legacy and failed Atlanta. Continue reading …

KIP TOM – I’m a farmer – and know Kamala Harris would be a disaster for American agriculture. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'MYSTERY MAN' – Web sleuths dissect surveillance footage, cast doubt on how teacher died. Continue reading …

ONE WIN AWAY – Dodgers dominate Mets again, take commanding 3-1 lead in NLCS. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – A pop star took a dramatic on-stage tumble, popular convenience store chain is shuttering stores. Take the quiz here …

STUNNING SIGHT – National Weather Service timelapse video captures rising sun in Reno, Nevada. See video …

DONALD TRUMP – Former president jokes about why Harris was not at the Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. See video …

DONALD TRUMP – Former president makes light of subpoena during Catholic charity dinner remarks. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













