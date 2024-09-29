Texas state trooper dies after being hit by vehicle: 'Lived a life of service'

A young Texas Highway Patrol trooper died over the weekend after he was wounded while investigating a car crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) announced the death of Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez, 25, in a press release on Sunday. Ramirez Vasquez was responding to an accident when he was "struck by a vehicle" on Tuesday morning.

"Trooper Ramirez Vasquez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa," the department said. "He was then airlifted to a Lubbock-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 28."

The trooper, who is survived by his parents and three siblings, joined the TXDPS in 2023 and was stationed in Odessa. He had also served in the U.S. military, both before and during his time as a trooper.

"Trooper Ramirez Vasquez lived a life of service, serving in the United States Army prior to joining the department, and he was currently serving in the National Guard," the press release stated.

"He is the 241st DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823."

In a statement, TXDPS Director Steven McCraw said there are "no words to ease the loss of one of our brothers in uniform."

"Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez served this state honorably to his very last breath," McGraw said. "His commitment to keeping the roads safe, protecting the people of Texas and the sacrifice he made will never be forgotten."

"Today, I ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead."

