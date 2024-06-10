Texas prosecutor allegedly threatened roommate with gun during fight that started over porn streaming

A prosecutor in Texas is being charged with threatening to shoot his roommate during an argument about jealousy after he allegedly had difficulty streaming pornography on the TV.

Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Friday incident in Austin, Fox Austin reported.

An unidentified guest was visiting Frederick as he was having difficulty streaming porn before he asked his roommate to fix the issue. When the guest was leaving, Frederick accused the roommate of making "googly eyes" at them, an arrest affidavit said.

The roommate became upset because he felt like he was being called a "hoe," authorities said. The roommate and Frederick got into an argument, which escalated into insults.

The roommate tried to knock over a TV stand but was stopped by Frederick. The roommate then went back into his bedroom and locked the door to avoid further conflict.

Frederick allegedly attempted to force his roommate's bedroom door open, damaging the door while doing so, authorities said. The roommate eventually opened the door to use the bathroom and saw Frederick standing in the hallway, allegedly pointing a revolver at him, the affidavit states.

The roommate reported that Frederick said, "Get away from me" and "You're a danger to yourself and everyone around you." The roommate went to the bathroom and saw Frederick going inside of his (the roommate's) bedroom before closing the door.

At some point, Frederick allegedly held the revolver, which authorities said was fully loaded, and walked around the living room saying, "Get the f--- out."

No one was reported injured. Frederick was booked into the Travis County jail and released on $10,000 bail.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said: "Our office will be reviewing the information on the case and we do not have any further comment at this time."