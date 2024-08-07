Texas family shoots pit bulls who attacked, killed their livestock: 'I live in fear for my life'

A Texas woman is defending her husband's decision to shoot and kill three pit bulls after the dogs attacked her livestock, killing several of her animals.



Michelle Gomez of Caldwell County said "enough is enough" to FOX 7 Austin in light of the many livestock attacks and deaths from her neighbor's many pit bull dogs.



Friday morning, her neighbor's pit bulls had either scaled over or dug under her fence and brutally attacked her pig, grabbing it by the ears. Luckily, the pig survived the attack.



Over the past two and a half years, three chickens and one miniature horse were not so lucky. The animals died by her neighbor's pit bull breed dogs before the incident on Friday.

Gomez told FOX 7 Austin that she is "in fear for [her] life."



"The cops have always given me and told me you have a right to shoot and kill the dogs. I don't like to kill dogs. I mean I love animals. They should not have to die by a bullet," said Gomez.



Over the past 30 months, over 45 service calls were made to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office regarding cruelty to animals, stray dogs, and animals at large.



The owner of the dogs had previously received two citations for nuisance animals, had paid the fines, and attended court dates.

"A citation is not enough. To remedy this, they need to pick up the dogs," Gomez said.



The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 7 Austin they have, "followed the laws of the State of Texas and has pursued this matter to the fullest extent possible, as the situation stands today between the neighbors in this case, and will continue to follow state law in these kinds of situations to hopefully prevent more deaths of pets and livestock in our County."



Gomez plans to sue both her neighbor and Caldwell County after what she says she and her animals have been through.