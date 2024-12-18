Tennessee dog to be reunited with family after agencies team up to rescue him from ravine: video

A dog who went missing in Tennessee will be reunited with his family after he was found injured in a ravine on Wednesday.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation crew was removing a tree from the 2400 block of State Route 48 in the city of Dickson when they "heard a sound coming from a nearby creek," the agency said on Facebook.

When they went to check the noise out, workers found an injured dog stuck in a ravine, prompting them to alert a nearby Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, who was working a traffic assignment, for help.

MISSING DOG RESCUED AFTER SPENDING 18 HOURS STRANDED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY: OWNER WAS 'PANICKED’

The TDOT crew, the trooper, Dickson Electric utility workers and a private citizen teamed up to rescue the pup.

They created a makeshift gurney to lift him out of the ravine safely and took him to the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) to be treated for his injuries.

DEPLOYED SOLDIER PLEADS FOR RESCUE OF PUPPY FOUND OVERSEAS: 'PART OF MY SOUL'

A TDOT worker also returned to the shelter a couple of hours later to donate a pallet of dog food, according to HSDC.

"We’re told the dog is undergoing treatment, and we’re hopeful for its speedy recovery," TDOT said on Facebook. "We’re thankful to those employees who were willing and able to answer the call for help."

Tennessee Highway Patrol posted bodycam video of the dog's rescue on Facebook on Wednesday, dubbing him "Trooper," and asked for help locating his family.

Through the power of social media, the dog – whose name is actually Apollo – was recognized, and his owner has been in contact with DCHS, the shelter said Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together we CAN make a difference in the lives of the innocent," the humane society said in a post celebrating Apollo's rescue.