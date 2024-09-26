Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Teen mom in South Carolina dies after bird collides with car windshield

Abbigail ‘Grace’ Callaham, 17, leaves behind a 4-month old daughter

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
A teenage mother was killed in California on Tuesday after a "large bird" flew into her car's windshield as she was driving home from school.

Abbigail ‘Grace’ Callaham, 17, was in the vehicle with Thomas Kennedy, 18, at the time of the incident. The pair had been released early from Belton-Honea Path High School and were on the road when the bird flew out of a tree and collided with the windshield.

"The car went off the right side of the road, then over-corrected. It went across the center line and then hit a tree," the Anderson County Coroner's office said in a statement.

The driver, Kennedy, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Callaham, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, was declared dead at the scene.

Both teens in Tuesday's crash were students at Belton-Honea Path High School in South Carolina. The pair were in a relationship and had a 4-month-old daughter.

Callaham was a junior in high school and Kennedy is a senior. The school held a prayer vigil for the pair on Wednesday.

"Her dad was grief stricken," Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told local reporters. "Abbigail’s 12-year-old sister was also on the scene. It just breaks our heart to see them suffering like that. It’s just a tragedy."

Callaham was the mother of a 4-month-old daughter, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Callaham and Kennedy were in a relationship, and the child is their daughter.

