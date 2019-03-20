Solyndra 10 years later: Lessons can still be learned from the controversial project, Trump transition team official says

Ten years ago Wednesday, the Solyndra Solar Company received half a billion dollars from the Department of Energy and their much-hyped solar panels made media headlines. But just two years later, when the company declared chapter eleven bankruptcy, the taxpayer money was gone and the company, as well as the Obama administration, faced major scrutiny.

“So we are going to be giving $535 million for the solar power company, Solyndra. and it’s going to be producing thin-film solar panels,” Former Secretary of Energy Steven Chu announced in 2009.

Solyndra was producing easy-to-install solar panels and initially asked the government for a loan in 2005 under a Bush administration program to help fund clean energy projects deemed too high-risk for private investors.

However, the ill-fated energy company still became a poster child under the Obama administration which made Solyndra its very first loan recipient in 2009, as part of the stimulus package.

President Obama doubled down on the company's supposed success during a highly publicized visit to Solyndra headquarters, scheduled six months before the 2010 midterm elections.

“The true engine of economic growth will always be companies like Solyndra,” Obama said while visiting the company.

Solyndra began laying off workers the day after the election and claimed it would've happened sooner if not for pressure from the White House.

A little more than a year after the presidents visit, Solyndra filed for bankruptcy and an FBI investigation followed shortly after.

"The actions of certain Solyndra officials were, at best, reckless and irresponsible or, at worst, an orchestrated effort to knowingly and intentionally deceive and mislead,” the Inspector General wrote in 2015.

Solyndra's attorneys have disputed those findings, and the Inspector General admits some obvious red flags may have been missed. But according to Tom Pyle, who led President Trump's energy transition team, the government should never have been involved.

“The fact that these programs are billed as too high risk for private investment should tell you everything you need to know about why we shouldn't have this program,” Pyle told Fox News.

Supporters argue that Solyndra's failure doesn’t tell the whole story of the administration's energy loans.

Some went to more successful groups like Tesla, and almost all were paid back.

Pyle believes that doesn't mean the government needs to throw half a billion taxpayer dollars at every company that comes along.

“Our attitude is, take all the subsidization out, let all these energy sources compete on their own, and we'll all end up paying less for our energy,” Pyle said. “Why are we, the taxpayer, on the hook for this high-risk stuff.”