Six 'winners' of Louisiana state-run hog hunting contest accused of cheating, face criminal charges

Louisiana wildlife officials have arrested six men after they were allegedly caught committing fraud when they won two state-run hunting contests by turning in wild hogs caught in Texas.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) law enforcement agents arrested 30-year-old Trace Davis of Longville, 27-year-old Hunter Web, 35-year-old Davy Haymon, and 40-year-old Don Pollard Jr., all of Pitkin; 26-year-old Coby Bushnell of Dry Creek; and 34-year-old Nathan Granger of Vinton and charged them with hunting contest fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Davis, Webb, Bushnell, Haymon and Pollard Jr. face an additional charge of violating interstate commerce, while Davis was also charged with obstruction of justice.

Additionally, Webb was charged with hunting under a hunting license suspension.

According to a press release from the LDWF, investigators collected evidence revealing the six suspects caught hogs in Texas, which were turned in for the Dingler Wild Hog Roundup in Bienville Parish from Feb. 9-10, as well as for the Swamp Time Hog Hunt in Caldwell Parish from March 14-16.

Rules for both contests stipulate the hogs must be caught during the dates of the events, and within Louisiana.

Granger did not participate in the Caldwell hunting contest and reportedly turned himself into the Bienville Parish Jail on June 4.

The rest of the hunters turned themselves into the Bienville Parish and Caldwell Parish jails on June 7.

Fox News Digital reached out to LDWF officials but did not immediately hear back.

LDWF officials said the maximum penalty for hunting contest fraud and criminal conspiracy is a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Suspects charged with violating interstate commerce face up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail, while those charged with obstruction of justice could be fined $10,000 and face five years in jail.

Webb, who was charged with hunting under a suspended hunting license, faces up to 90 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.