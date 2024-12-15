Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Shooting at pop-up party in Houston leaves 2 teenagers dead, others wounded: police

Information on the suspect is unavailable at this time as police continue investigating

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
A shooting in Houston, Texas late Saturday evening left a pair of teenagers dead and three others wounded, according to police.

Houston Police responded at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night to a shooting reported at a pop-up party in a makeshift club in the 10100 block of Jensen Drive, assistant police chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said at a press briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a large group of people running out of the makeshift club.

houston police department

Members of the Houston Police Department hold a press briefing after a shooting in the 10100 block of Jensen Drive.  (Houston PD )

The officers then attended to several victims at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16-year-old girl was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Houston PD

Houston police say the shooting took place in the 10100 block of Jensen Dr, pictured here during the day.  (Google Maps)

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition at a hospital and a 19-year-old woman who police said is in non-critical condition checked herself into the hospital. The age and condition of the other wounded victim is unclear.

Houston Police Department police car

A Houston police cruiser  (Houston Police Department car)

Police said information on the suspect, who fled the scene, and a potential suspect vehicle is unavailable at this time. The incident is under investigation.