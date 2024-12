A total of $60,000 in reward money is being offered by law enforcement for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

The New York City Police Department first announced that $10,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Then the Federal Bureau of Investigation said late Thursday it was offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Wednesday morning's shooting outside a hotel in Manhattan.

"The FBI is assisting the New York City Police Department in the shooting death of a 50-year-old male victim on the morning of December 4, 2024, at approximately 6:40am outside of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan," the FBI said in a wanted poster. "We are seeking the public's help in identifying the unknown suspect responsible for the homicide."

This comes after Thompson was shot and killed in what police are calling a "premeditated, targeted attack."

The Hilton was hosting UnitedHealth's annual investors conference, and police said Thompson had been in town from Minnesota since Monday and was staying across the street.

Authorities have not revealed a motive, but bullet casings at the scene were found with the words "deny", "depose" and "defend" written on them — a possible reference to the book "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It" — leading to speculation that the killing may have come out of resentment for a denied claim.

Police said Friday that the suspect had likely left New York for Atlanta, Georgia, as investigators continue searching for evidence. The suspect is believed to have arrived in New York from Atlanta before the attack.

Additional surveillance video taken between Midtown and the Upper West Side continues to emerge.