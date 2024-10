An alleged child predator's plans were foiled by a 14-year-old's quick thinking when she handed over her mother's cell phone number instead of her own, Arizona police said.

"Here is a prime example of a young lady who thought quickly on her feet and did the right thing!" the Glendale Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said 37-year-old Isaiah Navarro approached a 14-year-old girl when she was walking home from school.

Ring surveillance footage, released by police, showed the adult approaching the teen.

Authorities said the man attempted to make conversation with the teen, but the girl knew better to engage. So, when he asked for her number, she gave him her mother's instead.

"Navarro made contact later that day, thinking he was speaking to the 14-year-old victim," police said. "Instead, he was communicating with her mother, who immediately contacted us. Unbeknownst to Navarro, our detectives got involved and continued the conversation."

Authorities said that Navarro's text messages became increasingly sexually graphic.

"The conversation became more and more graphic with Navarro describing and asking for specific sex acts, without any regard for the age of the victim," police said.

The Glendale Police Department shared screenshots from the text exchange. In one exchange, Navarro wrote, "I want to make you [redacted]," followed by, "Send me pictures."

In another exchange, Navarro asked the teen to "keep our convo between me n you."

When prompted to meet up, Navarro agreed.

"Within a few hours, Navarro arrived at the location but instead of the 14-year-old young lady, Navarro met up with some handcuffs and was placed under arrest," the police department said.

He's accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and is being held on $250,000 bond.

The young girl has since been praised on social media by users for her quick thinking.

One person wrote: "Super smart kid! I'm glad nothing happened to her."

"Very brave young lady. Great job by the Glendale PD," another wrote. "They could've just taken the report, but (in my opinion) went above and beyond to take a potentially dangerous predator off the streets."