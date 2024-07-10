Police officer goes viral online for buying formula for mom and baby: 'Hats off to him'

An Ohio police officer has gone viral on Facebook for an act of charity towards a postpartum mother and child, thanks to bodycam footage.

Corporal Hunter Willoughby responded to a "frantic phone call" according to a Facebook post from the Miami Township Police Department.



According to the Facebook post, the call was from a "post-partum mother who advised she was unable to feed her one week old infant. Cpl Willoughby went into action and alerted employees at Meijer & they helped (the store was closed at the time)."



NEW MOM AT POPULAR VACATION SPOT SWINGS INTO ACTION SECONDS BEFORE TRAGEDY STRIKES



"Cpl Willoughby personally purchase[d] some formula and bottles for the mother and delivered the items to the appreciative mother and he refused to accept any payment for the formula or bottles," per the Facebook post.

In the video, Corporal Willoughby can be seen choosing formula on the shelf at the Meijer store. When an employee suggested he should purchase a bottle as well for the infant, he said, "Good thinking!"



SHERIFF REVEALS WHY HE OPENED JAIL TO HIT TV SERIES; VOLUNTEER INMATE SHARES 'HARDEST PART' OF LOCKUP

One commenter named Kelsi Corcoran said, "This is what the world needs more of. Hats off to him today."