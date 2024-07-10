Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Police officer goes viral online for buying formula for mom and baby: 'Hats off to him'

The officer, Corporal Hunter Willoughby, is husband a father of two young daughters

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Body cam footage shows police officer buying formula for mother and baby Video

Body cam footage shows police officer buying formula for mother and baby

Corporal Willoughby of Miami Township Police in Ohio responded to a 911 call from a mother unable to feed her one-week-old baby by obtaining baby formula from a local Meijer store that was closed overnight.

An Ohio police officer has gone viral on Facebook for an act of charity towards a postpartum mother and child, thanks to bodycam footage.

Corporal Hunter Willoughby responded to a "frantic phone call" according to a Facebook post from the Miami Township Police Department.

According to the Facebook post, the call was from a "post-partum mother who advised she was unable to feed her one week old infant. Cpl Willoughby went into action and alerted employees at Meijer & they helped (the store was closed at the time)."

NEW MOM AT POPULAR VACATION SPOT SWINGS INTO ACTION SECONDS BEFORE TRAGEDY STRIKES

"Cpl Willoughby personally purchase[d] some formula and bottles for the mother and delivered the items to the appreciative mother and he refused to accept any payment for the formula or bottles," per the Facebook post.

The Meijer store in Miami Township, Ohio opens overnight for Corporal Willoughby

Corporal Hunter Willoughby of the Miami Township Police Department purchases infant formula and bottles in response to a 911 call from a postpartum mother. (Miami Township Police Department via Facebook)

In the video, Corporal Willoughby can be seen choosing formula on the shelf at the Meijer store. When an employee suggested he should purchase a bottle as well for the infant, he said, "Good thinking!"

SHERIFF REVEALS WHY HE OPENED JAIL TO HIT TV SERIES; VOLUNTEER INMATE SHARES 'HARDEST PART' OF LOCKUP

One commenter named Kelsi Corcoran said, "This is what the world needs more of. Hats off to him today."

Officer bodycam footage shows Cpl Willoughby holding two infant milk bottles

Corporal Hunter Willoughby of the Miami Township Police Department purchases infant formula and bottles in response to a 911 call from a postpartum mother. (Miami Township Police Department via Facebook)

In their Facebook post, Chief Mike Mills shared, "You don't often hear about everything a police officer does in the course of their shift, but I do and this is an example of the Miami Township Way."

The bodycam video currently has over 6,000 likes on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami Township Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com