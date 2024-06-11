Police hunting for star-spangled bandit caught on camera ripping American flags

Police in a Colorado community are searching for an unpatriotic perpetrator that was caught on camera vandalizing multiple American flags outside their department before flipping them the bird.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted video of the incident, which took place on the evening of June 5.

"Just before 6 p.m. on June 5, this young lady put on a show for our cameras. After talking extensively to our security camera along Jefferson County Parkway (sadly, no sound) she used her tallest finger to let us know we are #1," the sheriff's office wrote on X.

Deputies said the suspect then showed off her tattooed arms, the object she planned to use to perform her desecration, and proceeded to rip to shreds seven of the American flags the department had posted around their headquarters in Golden.

The flags are posted around the community in honor of fallen officers, the sheriff's office said.

"When she was done, she even gave us a bow before heading in the direction of the light rail station. We are pretty sure that she would like us to personally credit her performance, so if you can help us identify this individual, we will make sure she gets the encore she deserves," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office told KDVR they believe the woman used a small blade or even a key to tear the flags up.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for comment.