Plane crash near California’s South Lake Tahoe kills 2 after flight was reported ‘overdue’

A plane crashed near California’s South Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon, killing two people on board after it was reported "overdue."

Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the overdue aircraft around 1 a.m. local time.

The aircraft’s GPS transponder was plotting in the Willow Creek area near Luther Pass, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Deputies responded to the area and located a crashed single-engine aircraft adjacent to Willow Creek Road. Two people were found on board and pronounced dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said search crews found the wreckage of a single-engine Luscombe 8A around 5:30 a.m.

The plane departed from Lodi Airport Wednesday afternoon, the FAA said.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until their families are notified, police said.

Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies are overseeing the coroner’s investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the FAA are investigating.