Plane crash near California’s South Lake Tahoe kills 2 after flight was reported ‘overdue’

The FAA said search crews found the wreckage of a single-engine Luscombe 8A around daybreak

Bradford Betz
A plane crashed near California’s South Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon, killing two people on board after it was reported "overdue." 

Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the overdue aircraft around 1 a.m. local time. 

The aircraft’s GPS transponder was plotting in the Willow Creek area near Luther Pass, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. 

Deputies responded to the area and located a crashed single-engine aircraft adjacent to Willow Creek Road. Two people were found on board and pronounced dead. 

Sierra Nevada

Authorities say the missing plane was tracked near Luther Pass, just south of South Lake Tahoe in Northern California.  (Google Maps)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said search crews found the wreckage of a single-engine Luscombe 8A around 5:30 a.m. 

The plane departed from Lodi Airport Wednesday afternoon, the FAA said. 

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until their families are notified, police said.

Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies are overseeing the coroner’s investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the FAA are investigating.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 