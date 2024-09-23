Pilot killed in mid-air collision with other small plane near Los Angeles

A pilot was killed, and another person was injured Sunday afternoon in a mid-air collision near Los Angeles, California, police said.

Officials confirmed that a Yakovlev Yak 52 collided with a Nanchang CJ-6A near Lancaster, about an hour and a half north of Los Angeles, around noon.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the collision resulted in one fatality. The LASD did not confirm if there were other occupants on board.

One of the aircraft landed in the area of 47th Street East and Avenue F; the other landed in the area of 60th Street East and Avenue G, FOX 11 reported, citing Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive on the scene Monday to gather information. Lancaster deputies were on scene to assist with traffic and street closures.