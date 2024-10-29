Paul Pelosi hammer attacker gets life sentence on state charges, on top of 30 years after federal trial

The man convicted of attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco home with a hammer was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a state trial.

David DePape was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison after his June conviction on federal charges related to the Oct. 28, 2022, attack on Paul Pelosi.

A federal jury in San Francisco found DePape guilty of charges, including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment of an elder.

"It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison. He can never be paroled," Judge Harry Dorfman said while handing out the punishment.

Defense lawyers asked Dorfman to consider DePape’s mental health and isolation that made him susceptible to online propaganda.

"This is a man who has always been a peaceful, law-abiding person up until his activation," Adam Lipson said.

DeDape, dressed in prison orange, spoke at length to the court about Sept. 11 being an inside job, his ex-wife being replaced by a body double and his government-provided attorneys conspiring against him.

"I’m a psychic," DePape said while reading from sheets of paper. "The more I meditate, the more psychic I get."

The attack occurred days before the 2022 midterm elections and was captured on police body cameras. DePape broke into the Pelosi home and shouted, "Where's Nancy?"

She was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Using a hammer, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi , who sustained two head wounds, including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws that he will have for the rest of his life. His right arm and hand were also injured.

DePape, a Canadian citizen living in the United States, said he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, interrogate her and "break her kneecaps" if she did not admit to the lies he alleged she told about "Russiagate ," referencing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.