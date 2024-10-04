Passengers intervene on flight when man allegedly attacks woman next to him, video shows

Several passengers intervened on an American Airlines flight this week when a man allegedly attacked a woman sitting next to him, video taken by another passenger appeared to show.

The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from Miami to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"This evening, there was a violent incident on my @AmericanAir Flight AA 310 from Miami to Charlotte," another passenger, journalist Arjun Singh, who took the video posted on social media, said. "Several men jumped to subdue another man in first class, who entered an altercation with the lady next to him. The flight landed 26 minutes early, but we aren’t getting off soon."

"Don’t f------ touch her! Get your f------ hands off of her right now!" one of the passengers could be heard saying to the man in the video.

"You touch her again, you’re gonna get f------ arrested," he added.

Flight attendants soon arrived, and the woman said she was OK, but agreed to move to a seat across the aisle from her alleged attacker.

After the woman moved, she told the man who accused her of assaulting him: "You weren’t assaulted. I put my hand over your mouth to shut you up. I didn’t slap you. I put my hand over your mouth."

Minutes later, after the flight landed, an officer arrived and passengers were asked if any of them had seen him assault her. He began taking statements from those who said they’d seen the attack.

The alleged aggressor and the woman were escorted off the plane, according to the New York Post.

It wasn’t clear what the man and woman’s relationship was or if the man was arrested.

Fox News Digital has reached out to American Airlines and the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department for comment.

"Two customers traveling together were engaged in an altercation aboard American Airlines flight 310, with service from Miami (MIA) to Charlotte (CLT) on Oct. 2." American Airlines told the Post.

"Local law enforcement responded and escorted the customers from the CLT airport. We do not tolerate violence, and we thank our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

The airline wrote in the comments of Singh’s post: "Our first priority is the safety of the crew and our customers, and we take these matters very seriously."