Oregon parents arrested after repeatedly tasing young children as discipline: police

Brandon Rogers, 44, and Heather Black, 36, were arrested after repeatedly tasering their two young children as discipline

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Authorities in Oregon have arrested the parents of two young children who investigators say were being abused and tasered as a form of discipline. 

On September 17, the Springfield Police Department and Department of Human Services began investigating a report of child abuse regarding a 7-year-old boy with multiple injuries all over his body. 

Police identified Brandon Rogers, 44, and Heather Black, 36, as the parents of the child. 

Through the course of the investigation, police determined Rogers and Black had physically abused their son, on two reported occasions, by tasing him as a form of discipline.

Springfield Oregon Police

A pair of Springfield parents have been arrested after police uncover they had been abusing their young children by using a taser as a form of punishment.  (Springfield Oregon Police Department)

Springfield Police Detectives located Rogers and Black at their residence and subsequently arrested them for Assault III, Unlawful Use of a Stun Gun, and Criminal Mistreatment regarding those incidents on October 4.

Detectives also served a search warrant at their residence and collected multiple items of evidence to corroborate the incident.

During the investigation, detectives began processing a large volume of digital evidence, to include multiple hours of video surveillance and other digital evidence. 

Springfield Oregon Police badge

The Springfield Police Department has arrested the parents of two young children who it says were abused. (Springfield Oregon Police Department)

During this time, police said Rogers and Black were both released from the Lane County Jail. 

However, as the investigation progressed, a more heinous environment was discovered.

Detectives learned that Rogers and Black were physically abusing their son multiple times a day for multiple days in a row using a Taser and other weapons. 

In addition to the abuse of their son, the investigation also revealed that Rogers and Black abused their 4-year-old daughter on multiple occasions with the Taser.

Back of Springfield Oregon police officer

A pair of Springfield parents have been arrested after repeatedly tasering children as discipline.  (Springfield Oregon Police Department)

On October 29, detectives re-located Rogers and Black and arrested them for additional incidents that were discovered after their first arrest. 

"Detectives are still going through video and additional charges may be forthcoming," the police department said in a statement.

Black and Rogers are being held at the Lane County Jail.

Police said their 7-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter are now safe and living with other family members.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3721.