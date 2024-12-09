NJ couple describes seeing mysterious aircraft amid bizarre phenomenon: 'We need to know'

As mysterious aircraft are spotted in New Jersey skies, James and Daria Totten, owners of the Totten Family Farm in Long Valley, spoke to Fox News Digital about witnessing the peculiar phenomena.

They have recorded footage of the strange objects near their 80-acre-farm.

"Drones? This video was taken in Chester tonight near our farm. WTF!" a post on the farm's Instagram page reads.

James, who said he is a private pilot but hasn't flown in years, told Fox News Digital that the aircraft were flying fairly quickly. He described the sound as "almost silent" but also said there was also a large object that sounded like a plane.

"You know, could it be a plane? Maybe," Daria said. "I don't think so. I've never seen … something fly so low," she noted. "There were like three of them within 10 minutes" over their property.

"But there's definitely something going on. There's definitely other things other than airplanes out there," she said. "We need to know."

The sightings that people have been reporting in New Jersey's skies have even attracted the attention of the FBI.

"The FBI Newark, NJ State Police, and NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River," a Dec. 3 FBI statement noted.

"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks," the statement continued.

Gov. Phil Murphy has also taken notice, telling Fox News Digital on Monday that while he does not believe the drones are dangerous to residents, he has been in touch with federal authorities.

"I don't blame people for being frustrated," Murphy said. "I should say, most importantly, right up front, we see – and when I say ‘we,’ this includes Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service, our state police – we don't see any concern to public safety."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.