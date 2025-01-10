New Orleans terrorist attack bodycam shows Bourbon Street chaos as gunfire rings out

New Orleans Police Department body camera footage released Friday morning shows officers responding to the scene of a New Year's terrorist attack on Bourbon Street that left 15 dead, including attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The NOPD footage obtained by Fox News Digital through a public records request shows officers confronting Jabbar, still in his white Ford-150 that he rammed through Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The footage shows several officers approaching Jabbar's truck, which was rented in Houston, at which point he begins firing at police from beneath a deployed airbag. Loud gunfire can be heard in the approximately 13 seconds of footage released by NOPD Friday.

The video also shows several civilians running from the gunfire. NOPD has previously stated that two officers were injured in the shootout that ultimately killed Jabbar.

A total of 35 people were injured in the attack, on top of the 14 civilians who were killed.