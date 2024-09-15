Navy launches USS New Jersey, first gender-neutral submarine in US fleet

The U.S. Navy commissioned a new submarine on Saturday, the first vessel in its fleet designed to fully integrate male and female sailors.

The USS New Jersey, a fast-attack Virginia-class submarine, was commissioned during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey.

"You operate the most complex platform on the planet and you continuously strive for excellence," New Jersey’s commanding officer Cmdr. Steve Halle addressed the submarine’s crew during the ceremony. "I’m amazed and humbled at what we have accomplished."

"Our superior professionalism is enhanced by our crew integration and our diversity," Halle continued. "We have exceeded expectations at every turn and overcome every obstacle set before us."

The USS New Jersey has a crew of nearly 135 Navy personnel. It’s the first in its class designed to be fully gender integrated.

When the Navy lifted its ban on women in submarines in 2010, concern about the living quarters being too tight and a lack of privacy prompted the Navy to retrofit subs and designate washrooms.

The USS New Jersey was designed from the outset with gender-neutral accommodations like increased privacy in washrooms and sleeping areas, Vice Admiral Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Forces Atlantic, told NorthJersey.com. Access to top bunks and overhead valves were also designed with the height, reach and strength of women in mind.

The nuclear-powered submarine was nicknamed "Jersey Girl," and its interior spaces decorated with posters and memorabilia representing the state, including a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, the news outlet reported.

The sub is 377 feet long with a 34-foot beam and is able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots.

It is the third U.S. Navy ship named after the state of New Jersey, following the legendary battleship BB-62 that saw action during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.