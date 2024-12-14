Mother of suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing spoke with FBI the night before her son's arrest: report

The FBI questioned the mother of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the night before her son's arrest in Pennsylvania, and she told the agents he bore a resemblance to the suspect wanted for the killing, according to a Friday report.

Kathleen Mangione was questioned Sunday night by the agency's Joint Violent Crimes Task Force following a tip it received four days before from San Francisco Police about a missing person’s report the family filed last month, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

San Francisco Police notified federal agents after they recognized the suspect's face in surveillance images that the New York City Police Department released seeking public assistance after Thompson's death on Dec. 4, although Kathleen Mangione was not entirely confident that it was her son in the images, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested the next morning at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania before federal agents could notify the NYPD of the conversation, the outlet noted.

He was found with fake IDs and a 3D-printed gun that matched the three shell casings found at the crime scene. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and forgery.

His mother reported him missing to San Francisco Police on Nov. 18, explaining that she had not spoken to her son since July 1 and was unaware of where he might be.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Thompson, 50, outside the Hilton hotel in Manhattan on Dec. 4.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest," Mangione’s family said in a statement. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

The suspect has been fighting extradition to New York, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday that the alleged killer may waive his extradition next week.

"Indications are that the defendant may waive, but that waiver is not complete until a court proceeding," Bragg said during a press conference. "Until that time, we’re going to continue to press forward on parallel paths, and we’ll be ready whether he’s going to waive extradition or contest extradition."

Fox News Digital has reached out to San Francisco Police, NYPD and the FBI for comment.