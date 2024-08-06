Expand / Collapse search
Chinese-American posing as pro-democracy activist spied on dissidents for Beijing: 'The plot of a spy novel'

Wang fed information to the Ministry of State Security, China's main intelligence agency

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Chinese-American agent for Beijing 'accepts the verdict' in Brooklyn trial after conviction Video

Chinese-American agent for Beijing 'accepts the verdict' in Brooklyn trial after conviction

Shujun Wang and his attorney spoke with the press Tuesday after his guilty verdict in a Brooklyn court for spying on Chinese government dissidents. (Credit: Reuters)

A Chinese-American scholar was convicted in a Brooklyn court Tuesday after his work on behalf of Beijing as an illegal agent was discovered.

Shujun Wang, an activist who founded a pro-democracy group in New York, used his position to spy on dissidents and share information with the Chinese government for over a decade.

Wang lived a double life on behalf of the Ministry of State Security in Beijing, according to prosecutors. By presenting himself as a pro-democracy and anti-Chinese government activist, he could earn the trust of those who truly hold those views and then transmit their information.

Wang Shujun, Chinese academic and illegal agent

Chinese-American academic Wang Shujun speaks to the press after being convicted in Brooklyn federal court on charges of acting as an illegal agent of China's government, in New York, U.S., August 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Luc Cohen)

The verdict was decided by a federal jury Tuesday, who found Wang guilty of being an illegal agent.

"The indictment could have been the plot of a spy novel, but the evidence is shockingly real that the defendant was a secret agent for the Chinese government," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Chinese military forces surround Chinese flag

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) performs a flag-raising ceremony at Bayi Square to celebrate the 97th anniversary on China's Army Day on August 1, 2024, in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province of China. (Ma Yue/VCG via Getty Images)

Shujun Wang pleaded not guilty. Wang's legal team argued that his transmissions may not have been at the control of Chinese officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

