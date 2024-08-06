Chinese-American posing as pro-democracy activist spied on dissidents for Beijing: 'The plot of a spy novel'

A Chinese-American scholar was convicted in a Brooklyn court Tuesday after his work on behalf of Beijing as an illegal agent was discovered.



Shujun Wang, an activist who founded a pro-democracy group in New York, used his position to spy on dissidents and share information with the Chinese government for over a decade.



VITAL WESTERN ALLIANCE COUNTRIES' HEAVY DEPENDENCE ON CHINA IS A MAJOR PROBLEM: 'DANGEROUSLY EXPOSED'

Wang lived a double life on behalf of the Ministry of State Security in Beijing, according to prosecutors. By presenting himself as a pro-democracy and anti-Chinese government activist, he could earn the trust of those who truly hold those views and then transmit their information.

The verdict was decided by a federal jury Tuesday, who found Wang guilty of being an illegal agent.



CRUZ SEEKS TO ‘SAFEGUARD’ SCHOOLS FROM CCP INFLUENCE, REQUIRE PARENTAL REVIEW OF FOREIGN CURRICULA

"The indictment could have been the plot of a spy novel, but the evidence is shockingly real that the defendant was a secret agent for the Chinese government," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Shujun Wang pleaded not guilty. Wang's legal team argued that his transmissions may not have been at the control of Chinese officials.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Associated Press contributed to this report.