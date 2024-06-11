Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Mad cow charges, kills dairy farmworker in New York: report

The employee was taking care of a newborn calf when she was reportedly struck by the cow

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Cow enjoys back scratch with repurposed car wash brush Video

Cow enjoys back scratch with repurposed car wash brush

A repurposed car wash brush saved the day for this a cow on a Northern England farm. James McCune of the Dumble Farm spotted one of his cows using an abandoned car wash brush as a back scratcher. See the moment!

A New York woman died on Sunday after she was charged by an overprotective cow and struck several times after tending to a newborn calf, according to reports.

WWNY-TV in Carthage, New York, reported that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving an employee of Flack Farm in Lisbon, and a cow.

The initial investigation found that 28-year-old Flor Lopez was taking care of a newborn calf when a nearby cow charged her.

CHILDREN ATTACKED, STOMPED AT LOCAL PARK BY AGGRESSIVE COW ELK, OFFICIALS SAY

Cows in field

A Lisbon, N.Y., dairy farmworker was killed after being struck multiple times by a cow. (iStock)

After charging toward Lopez, investigators learned, the cow struck her several times.

Lopez was reportedly transported to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York, where she later died.

VIDEO SHOWS GIRAFFE AT TEXAS DRIVE-THRU SAFARI PARK LIFTING TODDLER INTO THE AIR

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed to determine Lopez’s exact cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisbon is located about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse, near the St. Lawrence River, which separates the U.S. and Canada.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.