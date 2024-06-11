Mad cow charges, kills dairy farmworker in New York: report

A New York woman died on Sunday after she was charged by an overprotective cow and struck several times after tending to a newborn calf, according to reports.

WWNY-TV in Carthage, New York, reported that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving an employee of Flack Farm in Lisbon, and a cow.

The initial investigation found that 28-year-old Flor Lopez was taking care of a newborn calf when a nearby cow charged her.

After charging toward Lopez, investigators learned, the cow struck her several times.

Lopez was reportedly transported to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York, where she later died.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed to determine Lopez’s exact cause of death.

Lisbon is located about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse, near the St. Lawrence River, which separates the U.S. and Canada.