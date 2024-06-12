Kentucky man joins ISIS, planned on shooting planes, martyrdom, DOJ says

A Kentucky man, who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) group, discussed jihad, martyrdom and shooting at planes, a federal court revealed.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic left the U.S. for Istanbul in 2014 alongside 2 co-conspirators.

The trio quickly abandoned their proposed itineraries and flew into Gaziantep, Turkey – which is near the Turkey-Syrian border.

Next, they joined ISIS, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization.

ARRESTS OF EIGHT ISIS-TIED MIGRANTS SHOULD BE WAKE-UP CALL FOR BIDEN ON BORDER CRISIS, SENATOR SAYS

Ramic attended an ISIS training camp, where he received military-type training, the DOJ said.

Ramic, a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen, joined an ISIS fighting unit composed primarily of Bosnian foreign fighters, and participated in an ISIS offensive in Kobane, Syria.

Officials said that Ramic's social media showed him wearing camouflage clothing and standing in front of a truck outfitted with an anti-aircraft gun and the ISIS flag.

AUTHORITIES NAB 8 SUSPECTED TERRORISTS WITH TIES TO ISIS IN MULTI-CITY STING OPERATION

Ramic and his co-conspirators also "discussed, among other things, his use of an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes" and "jihad, martyrdom and fighting for ISIS," according to the press release.

Ramic has been in federal custody since December 2021 after being deported from Turkey.

Ramic is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and a term of supervised release up to life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was charged with providing material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS.