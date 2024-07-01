Karen Read murder case: Lead Massachusetts State Police investigator relieved of duty following mistrial

The lead Massachusetts State Police investigator in the Karen Read murder trial has been relieved from duty, officials said Monday, hours after she walked free when jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Trooper Michael Proctor was relieved following a mistrial in which Read was accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend.

"Upon learning today’s result, the Department took immediate action to relieve Trooper Michael Proctor of duty and formally transfer him out of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective’s Unit," a statement from State Police Colonel John Mawn read in part, on Monday.

Proctor's last day with the DA's office will be July 7, Boston 25 News reported. Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police.

Proctor came under fire for a series of text messages he sent regarding Read which were read aloud in court, in which he admitted on the witness stand that these messages were "unprofessional."

In the personal texts, he called Read a "wack job," a "babe … with no a--" and a "c---." He also said he wished that she would kill herself and joked about looking for nude images on her phone.

Many law experts believe Proctor's testimony sank the prosecution's case.

The Massachusetts jury had been deadlocked for days and couldn't come to a unanimous decision about Read's innocence or guilt after nearly 26 hours of deliberations.

Read, 44, was accused of killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe. After leaving court, she stood next to her lawyers, who said prosecutors relied on a compromised investigator.

"We will not stop fighting," Read's lawyer, Alan Jackson said.

"The Commonwealth intends to re-try the case," the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said within minutes of the outcome.

O'Keefe's body was found in several inches of snow outside the home of Boston police officer Brian Albert in January 2022.

Prosecutors alleged Read intentionally backed into him with her SUV during a booze-infused fight and let him die on the front lawn of a Canton, Massachusetts , home during a nor'easter.

Read claimed she was framed in an elaborate cover-up to protect the Albert family, which has deep law enforcement ties.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder , motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death.

Jurors heard from dozens of witnesses and were presented with 700 pieces of evidence during the trial.

