Indiana toddler dies after ingesting pill found in backpack at thrift store, family says

An Indiana toddler died after ingesting a suboxone pill she found in a backpack at a thrift store, according to her family.

The 18-month-old child, Azana Trentman, became unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital after her parents noticed something was wrong on Sept. 4, KFVS12 reported. The child was pronounced dead on Sept. 8.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler’s cause of death is still under investigation as they await results from the autopsy, KFVS12 reported.

Suboxone is a medication used to treat opioid addiction, according to Harvard Medical School.

The child's parents, Austen Trentman and Shayna Wood, took her to a thrift store in Dillsboro, where she was playing with a backpack as they browsed through the store, Azana's grandmother, Tawnya Wood, wrote on Facebook on Sept. 7.

"At some point Azana found something in the backpack and ingested it," she wrote. "Austen took immediate action to clear her mouth and induced vomiting since he wasn’t sure what it was. He tasted the substance and it tasted sweet, and it had a melted candy consistency. Azana acted normal so they decided it was probably candy and they continued on with their day."

The girl's parents later realized she needed urgent medical attention and rushed her to a hospital. She was stabilized and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

After several days of testing, the toxicology report showed the substance was a fruit flavored dissolvable suboxone pill, Azana's grandmother wrote.

While Azana's life was cut short, her parents chose to donate their daughter's organs to help three recipients.

"Azana's donation not only will save and improve the lives of 3 recipients but will also be a way for Azana to live on through them," the girl's grandmother said in another post.

A GoFundMe page created when the child was in the hospital before her death, has raised more than $19,000 as of Saturday morning.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.