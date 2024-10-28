Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Voting

'Incendiary device' sparks fire at Portland, Oregon ballot box

Portland Police Bureau investigating ‘arson case’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Surveillance footage at a Montana ballot box sparks 'tampering' concern from election administrator Video

Surveillance footage at a Montana ballot box sparks 'tampering' concern from election administrator

A county election administrator raised concerns over an individual at a Montana ballot box, video obtained by Fox News Digital shows.

An "incendiary device" placed inside a ballot box sparked a fire early Monday in Portland, Oregon, police say. 

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded "to reports of a fire at a ballot box in the 1000 block of Southeast Morrison Street" around 3:30 a.m. local time. 

"By the time officers arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by security personnel who work in the area. Officers determined an incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and used to ignite the fire," police said in a statement. "PPB’s Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and cleared the device." 

It is unclear if any ballots were damaged in the fire. A detective investigating the case did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

ARIZONA ELECTION BALLOTS DAMAGED AFTER USPS MAILBOX LIT ON FIRE, SUSPECT ARRESTED 

Portland ballot box fire

A ballot box is seen damaged in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, Oct. 28 following a fire, police say. (Portland Police Bureau)

"The Portland Fire Investigations Unit also responded to the scene to investigate. This unit is comprised of fire investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue, who are sworn law enforcement officers, and a detective with the Portland Police Bureau," police added. "The collaboration leverages the specialized training and skills needed to investigate fires, including analysis equipment and accelerant detecting dogs." 

Police are describing the incident as an "arson case." 

MILLIONS OF VOTERS HAVE ALREADY CAST BALLOTS FOR NOV. 5 ELECTION 

Oregon voting

Voters cast their ballots at official ballot boxes on Nov. 8 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

It happened just days after about 20 mail-in ballots were damaged when a U.S. Postal Service mailbox was lit on fire in Phoenix.

Dieter Klofkorn, 35, has since been arrested on one felony count of Arson to Property. 

"Klofkorn stated that he committed the arson because he wanted to be arrested and that his actions were not politically motivated and not related to anything involving the upcoming election," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement describing the incident last Thursday. 

Phoenix police arrest arson suspect

Dieter Klofkorn has been arrested after numerous ballots were burned during a mailbox fire in Phoenix, officials say. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Fox10 Phoenix)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Images taken from the scene of that incident showed a charred mailbox outside a U.S. Post Office in Arizona’s capital city. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.