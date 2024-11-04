Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Illinois man allegedly punched election judge in face after barging to front of voting line

Daniel Schmidt is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years of age and more

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An Orland Park, Illinois, man allegedly punched an election judge in the face after barging his way past several voters at a local polling spot on Sunday, according to police.

The Village of Orland Police Department said 24-year-old Daniel Schmidt was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years of age, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, five counts of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct.

At about 11 a.m. on Nov. 3, police were dispatched to the Orland Park Township Office for reports of a man who was causing a disturbance in the voting line.

When officers arrived, they found a man – later identified as Schmidt – who was restrained by several people inside the building.

Daniel Schmidt mugshots

Daniel Schmidt of Orland Park, Illinois, was arrested for allegedly cutting a voting line and punching an election judge on Nov. 3, 2024. (Orland Park Police)

A preliminary investigation discovered that Schmidt entered the township building and walked past numerous voters who were waiting in line to vote.

One of the election judges posted at the entrance told Schmidt he needed to go to the end of the line and wait his turn to vote. Police said Schmidt refused.

After Schmidt refused to comply with the judge’s orders, another election judge walked over to assist and once again told Schmidt to go to the back of the line.

Polling place

An Illinois man allegedly punched an election judge on Sunday after being told to go to the end of the line when he barged past all the other voters. (iStock)

Instead, Schmidt allegedly attempted to push past the second judge, but the judge and several other employees restrained him.

Schmidt started yelling profanities before he allegedly punched the election judge and knocked the judge's glasses off.

At that point, police added, several patrons jumped in to restrain Schmidt until officers arrived.

When officers attempted to place Schmidt under arrest, police said he resisted until he was ultimately placed in handcuffs.

Schmidt faces two counts each of aggravated battery to a person over 60 and aggravated battery in public, all felonies, as well as five counts of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct, which are considered misdemeanor charges.

