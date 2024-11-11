Illinois driver plunges off parking garage deck near mall: photo

A driver in Illinois plunged their vehicle off a mall parking deck on Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response.

The car crash happened at the Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge on Monday afternoon. The Norridge Police Department announced the incident in a Facebook post, noting that officers arrived at the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.

"At approximately 1228 hours Norridge Police Officers and Norwood Park Fire Protection District were dispatched to the 4000 block of Octavia for a vehicle that had driven through the guardrail of the parking lot at the Harlem and Irving Plaza Mall," the police department said in a Facebook post.

"Upon arrival Officers found a vehicle flipped over with the driver entrapped in the vehicle," the post added.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

A picture shared by the Norridge Police Department shows the upside-down car on a street while first responders worked to extract the driver.

Police chief Brian Goss told Fox News Digital that the car fell around 20 feet, and that the incident was accidental.

According to police, the driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

MAN DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT INVOLVING FROZEN HAMBURGERS: 'DIFFICULT TO HEAR'

"Norwood Park Fire extricated the driver and transported them to Lutheran General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries," the Facebook post read.

Lt. Ron Schneider told FOX 32 Chicago that it took between 20 and 30 minutes to remove the driver from the car. Authorities have not disclosed the exact cause of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Norridge Police Department is investigating the incident at this time. No additional details are available.