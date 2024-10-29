Here's what voters can do if they're worried after arson incidents in Washington, Oregon

Recent arson incidents targeting ballot boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, may have caused some residents to worry about whether their vote will count, but there are steps locals can take to check up on their ballot.

There were only three ballots damaged in the Portland incident, according to a Multnomah County press release issued on Monday, which noted that the three individuals would be alerted to the situation.

"Fire suppressant inside the ballot box protected virtually all the ballots. Only three ballots suffered damage, and Elections will contact those three voters, via unique identifiers on their ballot envelopes, so they can receive replacement ballots. Voters should be assured that even if their ballots were in the affected box, their votes will be counted," the release notes.

"Anyone who dropped their ballot into the ballot box on SE Belmont between 3:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, and Monday at 3 a.m. should reach out to Elections at 503-988-6826 if they have any concerns," the press release states.

Voters in the county can opt to receive alerts about the status of their ballot.

"Multnomah County voters are also encouraged to sign up for our Track Your Ballot service which allows you to receive a text, phone or email alerts when their ballot has been mailed out and when it's been received and accepted for counting," the press release explains, noting that people can learn more at multco.us/trackyourballot and sign up at http://multnomah.ballottrax.net.

Multnomah County officials told Fox News Digital via email on Monday that voters who have not already cast their ballot are encouraged to make a plan to get it done before the Nov. 5 deadline.

"There are several options for Oregon voters: they can mail their ballot back with postage prepaid on the return envelope, they can utilize any of our more than 30 drop sites around the county, including their local library, or they can drop it off at the County Elections office or the Voting Center Express in Downtown Gresham," the county officials said. "All of these options are safe and secure ways to vote in Multnomah County."

The Washington Secretary of State's office noted that people can visit votewa.gov to track their ballot's return status.

"If a returned ballot is not marked as ‘received,’ voters can print a replacement ballot or visit their local elections department for a replacement," the press release noted.

A Clark County press release stated that some ballots had been destroyed and others had been damaged.

"Ballots deposited in that box after 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 26, may have been damaged or destroyed," the press release noted. "Elections officials have gathered the ballots from the box and processed those that were still able to go through the sorting machine. Some ballots were either destroyed or too damaged to be processed.

"Voters can check online to see if their ballot was received by going to votewa.gov. If a voter does not see their ballot as being received by Oct. 28, they can get a new ballot by visiting the Elections Office at 1408 Franklin St. in downtown Vancouver or contacting Elections at 564.397.2345 or elections@clark.wa.gov."

Vancouver Police Department interim chief Troy Price said during a Monday press conference that the incident that day came after a similar incident on Oct. 8.

Authorities believe the Portland incident is connected to the two in Vancouver, Mike Benner of the Portland Police Bureau noted during the press conference.