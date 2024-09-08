Harris team moves to soften potential debate impact 'before it even happens' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1 DAY AWAY – Don't miss the Fox News simulcast of the ABC News Presidential Debate, tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET. Learn more.

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT – Harris team moves to soften potential debate impact 'before it even happens' ahead of performance. Continue reading …

LEGAL LEGACY – Democrats' last move to help Biden leave lasting impact on America. Continue reading …

SILENT W – George W. Bush breaks silence on potential Trump or Harris presidential endorsement. Continue reading …

FOR THE RECORD – Republican reminds voters what Harris said about school shootings back in 2019. Continue reading …

FACE OF HISTORY – Experts stunned after corpse of medieval Catholic saint is uncovered. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'ANTI-CHRISTIAN' – Democrats are driving religious votes away from the party as Trump courts Catholics. Continue reading …

'HE'S NOT LISTENING' – GOP releases scathing report on Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue reading …

'FUNDAMENTAL OBJECTION' – House Dems issue response to GOP report on Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Continue reading …

'THEY DID IT' – 9/11 families call on Trump and Harris to oppose US-Saudi deal until kingdom admits involvement in terror attack. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'I TRIED' – CNN's Dana Bash contends Harris avoided answering questions on fracking. Continue reading …

'I KNOW COWARDICE' – Pelosi suggests presidential debate between Trump and VP Harris may not happen. Continue reading …

'PATTERN OF BIAS' – The BBC breached editorial guidelines over 1,500 times in Israel-Hamas conflict, report claims. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – LA Times writer blames GOP for California's problems. Continue reading …

OPINION

REBECCA GRANT – Ukraine's fatal F-16 crash should scare Russia and China. Continue reading …

STEPHEN MOORE, JONATHAN DECKER – Harris and Walz want you to trust them to run a $7 trillion enterprise. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'SURVIVAL MODE' – 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star says husband lost his job after swingers sex scandal. Continue reading …

FREAK ACCIDENT – Sorority girl was left with 'catastrophic injuries,' now her parents are suing. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on racket thrills, game-show chills and top-billed stars. Take the quiz here …

‘PROTECT YOUR KIDS’ – 7 middle, high school football deaths in August alone prompt warnings.’ Continue reading …

BIG BABY – Penguins at Melbourne Aquarium in Australia react to gender reveal of newest hatchling chick. See video …





WATCH

REP. MIKE TURNER – Why is the Biden administration ignoring Iran's 'meddling'? See video …

KELLYANNE CONWAY – Kamala Harris has a 'very difficult time' attracting male voters. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

