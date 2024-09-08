Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pelosi suggests Trump might skip presidential debate against Harris: ‘I know cowardice when I see it’

Trump campaign told Fox News Digital that Pelosi ‘has no idea what she is talking about’

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Pelosi says Trump a ‘threat to U.S. just like British were to 13 colonies Video

Pelosi says Trump a ‘threat to U.S. just like British were to 13 colonies

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., found a new historical evil to compare former President Donald Trump to this week.

AUSTIN, Texas – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested former President Trump could skip the upcoming presidential debate because of "cowardice," but the GOP nominee’s campaign insisted she’s simply attempting to spread "fake news." 

Pelosi appeared at the Texas Tribune Festival over the weekend where she spoke to journalist Kara Swisher about a variety of topics before signing copies of her latest book. Pelosi spent much of the time ripping Trump and turned up the vitriol when Tuesday's highly anticipated ABC News Presidential Debate came up. 

Swisher asked Pelosi what advice she would give former President Trump ahead of the matchup with Harris. The 84-year-old Pelosi quipped, "You think he’s gonna show up?"

HARRIS WILL HAVE TO ‘FACE OFF’ AGAINST BIDEN, HIS LEGACY IN DEBATE AGAINST TRUMP: NYT COLUMNIST

Nancy Pelosi at 2024 Texas Tribune Festival

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested former President Trump could skip the upcoming presidential debate because of "cowardice" when speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. (Joseph A. Wulfsohn/Fox News Digital)

The largely liberal audience burst into laughter, followed by applause, as Pelosi slightly smiled. 

Swisher asked, "Do you know something I don’t know?"

"I know cowardice when I see it," Pelosi responded. 

Swisher then said that she assumed Pelosi agrees with former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who called Trump a "misogynist pig" on the very same stage during a previous Trib Fest event. 

"Isn’t she wonderful?" Pelosi said of Cheney. 

CNN PANEL REACTS TO PELOSI REVEALING SHE AND BIDEN HAVEN'T SPOKEN SINCE HE DROPPED OUT: 'SHE'S IN CHARGE'

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore her printed copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address

In 2020, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teared her printed copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address immediately after he finished his speech to a Joint Session of Congress. ((Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images))

Earlier in the conversation, Pelosi told Swisher that "Speaker Emerita" is her current position, but "Speaker" remains her title. 

The Trump campaign dismissed Pelosi’s suggestion of the former president skipping the debate as "fake news."

"Nancy Pelosi has no idea what she is talking about and has been proven to be a liar and fraud. If she isn't busy giving herself fake titles to make herself feel better, she's peddling fake news because it's the only thing she's ever done," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

Pelosi and Trump have a long history of animosity toward each other, regularly trading barbs over the years. In 2020, Pelosi famously tore her printed copy of Trump’s State of the Union address immediately after he finished addressing a Joint Session of Congress.

Trump and Harris are scheduled to debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. 

