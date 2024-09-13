Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Latin America

Half of Latinos haven't heard of 'Latinx' term, overwhelming majority don't like it: poll

Only 4% of respondents reported using the term 'Latinx' to describe themselves

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
'Latinx' and other woke 'inclusive language' has 'gone overboard,' warn liberal pundits: 'It's a joke' Video

'Latinx' and other woke 'inclusive language' has 'gone overboard,' warn liberal pundits: 'It's a joke'

Two CNN guests on Thursday night said that the left has gone too far with terms like "Latinx" and other supposedly "inclusive language" that "nobody has even heard of six months ago."

More Latinos are becoming aware of the gender-neutral word "Latinx," but still very few approve of using it, according to the Pew Research Center’s bilingual National Survey of Latinos.

The term, pronounced "Latin-X," has been pushed into the mainstream in recent years by academics, activists, and entertainers as an alternative to the gendered words "Latino" and "Latina," but it has failed to catch on.

Only 43% of Latino survey participants are even aware of the term, according to the Pew Research Center's data.

BIDEN-HARRIS SPURNED OFFERS FROM LATIN AMERICAN LEADERS TO HELP CLOSE THE BORDER

Group outside in New York

New York City's Mexican-American community celebrates Mexico's Independence at the annual Mexico Day Parade in midtown New York City, New York.  (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

That number has more than doubled compared to 2019, when only 23% of Latino and Hispanic poll participants recognized the term.

Only a tiny fraction of those surveyed (4%) actually use the term "Latinx" to describe themselves, according to Pew.

This hasn't changed much since 2019, when 3% say they refer to themselves as Latinx. Pew Research Center found in their survey of Latinos that a staggering 75% actively contend that "Latinx" should not be used at all.

AP FACT-CHECKED ON TWITTER FOR CLAIMING 'LATINX' DIVIDES HISPANICS: 'ONLY 3% OF LATINOS USE THIS TERM'

The exact origins of the term "Latinx" are not clear, but many attribute its creation to LGBT members of Hispanic community to avoid reference to gender. "Latine" is a less common suggestion for a gender-neutral word.

The use of "Latinx" and "Latine" in the U.S. — especially in politics — has always been marked by widespread distaste.

Latino voters

Multiple states have threatened or followed through with a ban on using the term "Latinx" in any official state government communications. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

This has even led multiple states to consider banning the term "Latinx" from their official state government communications.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas became the first state in the country to ban "Latinx" in government documents after Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on her first day in office last year.

The National Survey of Latinos was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 19, 2023. The program surveys a nationally representative sample of 5,078 Hispanics.

Fox News Digital's Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com