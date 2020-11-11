Girl, 3, seriously injured in Florida sightseeing tram accident

A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was run over by a sightseeing tram in a Florida state park earlier this week, according to officials and reports.

The child was with her parents at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County on Saturday afternoon when tragedy struck, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

The family was riding a trailer-tram pulled by a pickup truck on an unpaved trail at the park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl fell from the trailer and was run over by one of the tram’s tires, officials said. FHP didn’t name the girl or the tram driver.

She was then run over a second time when the driver reversed the vehicle to remove the girl.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

