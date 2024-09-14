Georgia high school shooting 911 calls released: 'High call volume'

Authorities in Georgia released on Friday 911 call audio from the day of the Apalachee High School shooting.

Most of the calls released from the deadly Sept. 4 incident are from parents of students at the high school or nearby schools inquiring about the whereabouts and safety of their children.

The Barrow County 911 call center was inundated with calls around 10:20 am. Many callers received the automated message that the center had a "high call volume" instead of hearing from an operator.

One caller couldn't find the words to describe the school shooting as given by her daughter, saying, "My daughter calling me crying. Somebody go, 'boom, boom, boom, boom."

The agreed-upon response given to callers that morning explained that officers were on the scene, but details could not be provided. Apalachee High School was immediately placed on lockdown.

All schools in the area, including nearby Yargo Elementary School and Haymon-Morris Middle School, were also locked down.

Most of the emergency calls made that day cannot be released due to Georgia law, as they contain "the speech or cries of a minor," according to Barrow County Emergency Communications from a letter to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Fourteen-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, were killed in the attack.

Colt Gray and his 54-year-old father, Colin Gray, are both in custody facing charges for the killings, with 14-year-old Colt being tried as an adult.