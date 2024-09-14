Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia high school shooting 911 calls released: 'High call volume'

Apalachee High, Yargo Elementary and Haymon-Morris Middle School were all on lockdown

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
911 calls from Georgia school shooting released: 'Boom boom boom' Video

911 calls from Georgia school shooting released: 'Boom boom boom'

Some emergency calls from the Apalachee High School shooting were released to the public this week, featuring many parents checking on their children's welfare. (Credit: WAGA)

Authorities in Georgia released on Friday 911 call audio from the day of the Apalachee High School shooting.

Most of the calls released from the deadly Sept. 4 incident are from parents of students at the high school or nearby schools inquiring about the whereabouts and safety of their children.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: AUTHORITIES REVEAL HOW SUSPECT BROUGHT GUN INTO BUILDING

The Barrow County 911 call center was inundated with calls around 10:20 am. Many callers received the automated message that the center had a "high call volume" instead of hearing from an operator.

One caller couldn't find the words to describe the school shooting as given by her daughter, saying, "My daughter calling me crying. Somebody go, 'boom, boom, boom, boom."

Memorial at Apalachee High School

Students embrace near a makeshift memorial at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The agreed-upon response given to callers that morning explained that officers were on the scene, but details could not be provided. Apalachee High School was immediately placed on lockdown.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT'S FATHER ASKS FOR SEPARATION FROM OTHER INMATES, CITES 'PERSONAL SAFETY'

All schools in the area, including nearby Yargo Elementary School and Haymon-Morris Middle School, were also locked down.

Former Mason Schermerhorn teacher lies flowers

Wes Robertson, former teacher of slain student Mason Schermerhorn, lays flowers at the entrance sign of Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Most of the emergency calls made that day cannot be released due to Georgia law, as they contain "the speech or cries of a minor," according to Barrow County Emergency Communications from a letter to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Fourteen-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, were killed in the attack

Colt Gray and his 54-year-old father, Colin Gray, are both in custody facing charges for the killings, with 14-year-old Colt being tried as an adult.

