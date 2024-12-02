Fugitive, 19, sought in Texas accused of killing 70-year-old man in Georgia carjacking

A man wanted in Texas was charged in connection with a carjacking and killing of a 70-year-old man in Georgia, according to officials.

Jaylen Mosley, 19, who has warrants out for his arrest in Harris County, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing the elderly man Saturday night while attempting to steal his car, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta Police located the victim in the commercial area of the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway at 6:40 p.m.

CAR TIED TO WEALTHY NY COUPLE MISSING FOR 44 YEARS PULLED FROM MURKY POND

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested Mosley shortly after the alleged attack.

Mosley was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and high jacking a motor vehicle following the incident in Georgia.

TEXAS DAYCARE WORKER ALLEGEDLY KICKED TODDLERS MORE THAN 100 TIMES, STOOD ON THEIR HANDS AS PUNISHMENT

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.