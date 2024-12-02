Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Fugitive, 19, sought in Texas accused of killing 70-year-old man in Georgia carjacking

Jaylen Mosley, 19, has warrants out for his arrest in Harris County, Texas

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A man wanted in Texas was charged in connection with a carjacking and killing of a 70-year-old man in Georgia, according to officials.

Jaylen Mosley, 19, who has warrants out for his arrest in Harris County, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing the elderly man Saturday night while attempting to steal his car, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta Police located the victim in the commercial area of the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway at 6:40 p.m.

Jaylen Mosley

Jaylen Mosley, 19, is accused of shooting and killing the elderly man Saturday night while attempting to steal his car. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested Mosley shortly after the alleged attack.

Police car

Atlanta Police located the victim in the commercial area of the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. (iStock)

Mosley was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and high jacking a motor vehicle following the incident in Georgia.

Jail cell

Mosley was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and high jacking a motor vehicle. (iStock)

The suspect remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.