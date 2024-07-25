Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Pro-Hamas protesters riot as Netanyahu visits DC

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Anti-Israel protesters descend on White House as Biden meets with Netanyahu Thursday

- Vice President Kamala Harris condemns pro-Hamas mobs after snubbing Netanyahu

- VIDEO: A patriot snatched an American flag pro-Hamas protesters had set ablaze near Washington DC's Union Station

TOP STORY: Protesters with an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and buckets of red paint gathered near the White House Thursday. The ugly scene came a day after Netanyahu addressed Congress in a speech on Wednesday, drawing the crowds of protesters to the U.S. Capitol.

VIDEO: An unnamed patriot reached into a smoldering heap Wednesday to rescue an American flag from burning at the hands of pro-Hamas agitators. The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, saved a fragment of Old Glory and ran away as protesters near Union Station chased him. He told a local journalist who recorded the incident that he is an attorney who works nearby.

HARRIS WEIGHS IN: 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris condemned pro-Hamas protests in Washington a full day after rioters burned flags and called for death to Jews as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress. Harris skipped Netanyahu's address to meet with members of her college sorority.

TRUTH BOMBS FROM BIBI: In his Wednesday address to a joint session of Congress, Netanyahu tore into Gaza cease-fire demonstrations across the U.S. and accused Iran of funding those protests. When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu said.

OLYMPIC JEERS: The Israeli men’s soccer team received a cold welcome from the fans at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday night as it started its Olympics against Mali. Fans booed and whistles rang out inside the stadium as the Israeli national anthem played. The stadium speaker got louder in an apparent effort to drown out the jeers. Israeli soccer players then faced boos every time they touched the ball.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming gays for Gaza. They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’ These protesters chant ‘From the river to the sea.’ But many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about." - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress Wednesday.

UP NEXT:

