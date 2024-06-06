Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: NYC's rise in hate crimes, watchdog warns top university 'enough'

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- NYC sees rise in hate crimes, led by surging antisemitism, police data shows

- Antisemitism watchdog urges top university to be tough on anti-Israel agitators who took over president’s office

- Addressing antisemitism should be priority for Europe before recognizing Palestinian state

TOP STORY: New York City crime stats show hate crimes in the Big Apple are on pace to rise for the fourth consecutive year, driven by a spike in antisemitic incidents. There were 276 hate crime complaints in the city through May 31, the most recent data available. That's up from 210 in 2023. Virtually the entire increase can be seen in anti-Jewish incidents, which rose from 97 to 164 in the same period.

VIDEO: Watch as a masked protester taunts New York City's Israel Day parade with "Kill Hostages Now" sign. The parade featured family members of hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: An antisemitism watchdog is calling on Stanford University to be tough on anti-Israel agitators who occupied the offices of the school’s president and provost early Wednesday. StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez told Fox News Digital that universities are complicit in the takeover of campuses by students and other agitators.

TALK SHOW TUMULT: Vice President Kamala Harris was shouted down by anti-Israel protesters calling her a murderer and genocide supporter during her live appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

ISRAELIS NOT WELCOME: The Maldives is now banning Israelis from entering its territory in an apparent retaliatory move over the war in Gaza. The government of the predominantly Muslim island nation announced that President Mohammed Muizzu enacted the ban this week following a recommendation from his cabinet.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "[The October 7 attack of Hamas on Israel] came with a message: it is politically correct to be an antisemite again," the exiled chief rabbi of Moscow, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, told Fox News Digital.

