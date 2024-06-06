Kamala Harris appearance on Jimmy Kimmel show disrupted by anti-Israel protesters calling her a murderer

Vice President Kamala Harris was shouted down by anti-Israel protesters calling her a murderer and genocide supporter during her live appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

"15,000 children dead because of you!" one protester yelled at Harris during the studio filming of her interview with Kimmel that aired Tuesday night, captured on video from the far-left, anti-Israel organization Code Pink.

"Stop the genocide!" another person yelled at Harris and Kimmel.

"Real babies have been beheaded! Not fake babies like Joe Biden said he saw!" a protester said.

"You need to stop sending money to Israel," an activist shouted at Harris as the vice president was on stage with Kimmel. At one point, someone yelled Harris was a "f---ing murderer!"

Kimmel could be heard quipping that they were interrupting his "flow" and apologized to Harris for the disruption.

Another man waved a Palestinian flag and shouted she was a "war criminal," while others in the audience yelled at them to be quiet.

The protesters were later videoed being thrown out of the venue by security guards, where they continued to chant "cease-fire now!" outside the building. Code Pink revealed that the protesters included representatives of Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine and Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine.

The protesters also chanted, "Free, free Palestine" and other anti-Israel slogans.

The group, known for its radical demonstrations, posted a press release about the protest on Wednesday that complained in part about the treatment of its protesters by security. It referred to the release when reached for comment.

"We reject business as usual as the Israeli government carries out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, all with the unconditional support of the Biden/Harris administration," member Rachael O'Neill said in a statement.

"We took this action today to put pressure on the administration to back up their words with actions: stop arming Israel and support a permanent cease-fire resolution at the UN," O'Neill continued.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.