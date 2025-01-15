Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Jewish students ace Abraham Accords 101

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

Students who lived through anti-Israel chaos witness first-hand successes of Abraham Accords

Rutgers students accuse Biden admin of letting Rutgers 'off the hook' for antisemitism

Jewish Americans sue Biden admin over 'unconstitutional, unprecedented' sanctions regime

TOP STORY: Dozens of American college students visited Israel and the United Arab Emirates over the winter break, where they witnessed first-hand the successes of the historic Abraham Accords amid ongoing campus tensions at home as the war in Israel continues. Some 43 students from across the country participated in a 10-day trip to Israel and the UAE through the Israel on Campus Coalition’s Geller International Fellowship. They met with business leaders, academics and political leaders to discuss and experience Middle East culture and learn the importance of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered under President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration in 2020.

VIDEO: ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Shannon Bream visits the Museum of the Bible to talk with Torah scribe Rabbi Moshe Englander about biblical history and the museum’s collection of Judaic artifacts. Watch here:

WRIST SLAP: Jewish students at Rutgers are accusing the Biden administration of cutting a sweetheart deal that lets the New Jersey university off the hook for allowing a persistent culture of antisemitism. The settlement, announced by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, requires Rutgers to take a series of actions to combat discrimination on campus after 400 reports of hateful incidents on campus were filed between July 2023 and June 2024.

SUING BIDEN: The Biden administration is illegally sanctioning American citizens in Israel and the West Bank, a federal lawsuit filed last week claims. The lawsuit is the second of its kind against what lawyers argue are unconstitutional, unprecedented sanctions against Jewish people living in Israel and the West Bank. Following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, President Biden signed an executive order (EO) in February 2024, imposing sanctions on "persons undermining peace, security, and stability in the West Bank."

REMEMBERING COLLEYVILLE: A new documentary, "Colleyville ,"directed by award-winning filmmaker Dani Menkin, reveals never-before-seen footage from the 2022 attack at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. With footage from the synagogue’s 13 security cameras, the film documents the harrowing 11-hour hostage crisis in real-time, offering a chilling yet profoundly human look at the bravery of the hostages and the resilience of a community under threat.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli-American taken captive by Hamas, says the incoming Congress must win the freedom of all remaining hostages, reversing the failure of its predecessors.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "A lot of what Rutgers agreed to involves ‘statements’ and ‘reviews,’ but they have been stating and reviewing things right and left since October 7 and yet, the rate of antisemitic incidences at Rutgers continues to rise." - Ben Stern, Rutgers sophomore majoring in Political Science.

