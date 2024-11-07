Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Israel's arch enemy 'terrified' of Trump 2.0

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Iran 'terrified' of Trump presidency as Iranian currency falls to an all-time low

- Two Jewish students at DePaul University targeted on campus by masked attackers

- UN removes quilt panel artwork calling for Israel’s extermination after facing backlash

TOP STORY: After President-elect Trump's victory, Iran must now prepare to contend with the man it's been trying to assassinate for years. Tehran had reportedly been interfering in the U.S. election on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris. "The Islamic Republic has to be terrified that the presidential candidate that they tried to kill has just won the election," Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank, told Fox News Digital.

VIDEO: Pro-Israel activists are hailing Donald Trump's election as good for the Jewish State. Watch here:

STUDENTS UNDER ATTACK: Two Jewish students were assaulted by masked attackers on the campus of DePaul University in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, according to a letter from the school's president. The two students were punched by the offenders, but declined medical treatment for their injuries. A school official said they were "visibly showing their support for Israel," but it was not immediately clear how.

HATE QUILT REMOVED: The United Nations says it has removed a controversial quilt panel artwork that called for the extermination of Israel. The incendiary painting on the panel featured a map of Israel , resembling a watermelon, without the West Bank or Gaza partition. In the top right-hand corner was the Palestinian flag. The left side of the map contained the phrase "From the River to the Sea" and the right side contained the phrase, "Will be Free" in an obvious nod to the phrase, "

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ofri Bibas Levy writes about the year of anguish she has faced since her brother and his family, including a newborn boy, were kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. Her sister-in-law's parents were murdered on the same day.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I haven't seen or talked to my family for a year; we didn't celebrate the holidays and birthdays together. I don't even know how Kfir looks today. How was your year?" - Ofri Bibas Levy, whose brother's family, including her newborn nephew, were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

