- Harvard settles two lawsuits dealing with allegations of antisemitism

- Columbia professor shares how protesters 'conquered' class, handed out antisemitic propaganda

- NFL legends make emotional trip to Israel in push for hostages' release

TOP STORY: Harvard University – which has seen itself become embroiled in numerous antisemitic controversies – has settled two lawsuits alleging anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli discrimination as one student vows to continue fighting until justice is done. One suit alleged that three Harvard Kennedy School students were discriminated against over a proposed research project on Israeli Liberal Jewish Democracy. The other suit accused the Ivy League school of having become a "bastion of rampant Jew hatred," and listed several disturbing allegations.

VIDEO: Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, who delivered the benediction at Trump's inauguration, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the president's 'emotional' moment on stage, his vow to bring hostages home and the broader cultural push under his leadership. WATCH HERE:

CAMPUS CHAOS: Columbia University’s campus was disrupted yet again on Tuesday when masked protesters invaded an Israeli studies class and distributed antisemitic literature to outraged students. On the first day of their History of Modern Israel class – the only class on Israel at the university taught by an Israeli historian – four masked, keffiyeh-wearing intruders barged in. Professor Avi Shilon described the chaotic scene in an interview with Fox News Digital.

NFL STARS TOUCH DOWN IN ISRAEL: A pair of NFL legends and former Kansas City Chiefs teammates recently traveled to Israel to press the case for Israeli and American hostages held captive by Hamas. Nick Lowery, one of the league's all-time greatest placekickers, and former star fullback Tony Richardson met with leaders and family members in what Lowery described as a deeply moving experience.

FREE AT LAST: One of the three Israeli hostages released by Hamas is speaking out after spending nearly 500 days in captivity, saying that she has "returned to my life." In a post on Instagram, Emily Damari, 28, also wrote, "Thank you, thank you, thank you, I'm the happiest in the world just to be." Damari is a dual Israeli-British citizen who lost two fingers during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel .

GUEST EDITORIAL: Jonathan Harounoff, Israel's spokesman to the United Nations, writes that anti-Israel agitators have taken their cause to "sickening" new lows in New York City after witnessing virulent hatred on display outside a hospital.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Thank you, thank you, thank you, I'm the happiest in the world just to be." Emily Damari, newly freed hostage.

