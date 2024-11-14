Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Jewish students in Chicago speak out about 'war on college campuses'

- Senators vow to ban pro-Hamas migrants from entering US

- Family recipes that survived Holocaust now help educate others about antisemitism

TOP STORY: Two college students who were jumped and beaten last week in an unprovoked attack at Chicago's DePaul University told their stories to Fox News. One was an Israel Defense Force soldier who responded to the Oct. 7 attacks before enrolling in college here. Their attackers have not been arrested.

VIDEO: Israel and the U.S. "have to get the hostages back" who are "going through hell in the dungeons of Gaza," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told President Biden while visiting the White House Tuesday. Watch here:

NOT WELCOME: Two senators from opposite sides of the aisle are introducing legislation, opposed by members of the "Squad," to explicitly ban any immigrants tied to Hamas or involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel from entering the United States amid continued concerns about terrorists entering the U.S. While terrorist activities and ties are more broadly a bar to admissibility into the U.S. under U.S. immigration law , the bill would explicitly add a ban to representatives, officers, members or spokespersons of Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas, and anyone involved in the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

RECIPE FOR HEALING: Alon Shaya, a James Beard award-winning Israeli-American chef and owner of five restaurants , spotted a beautifully bound and aged leather cookbook at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, and has brought it back to life as a teaching tool.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "And out of nowhere, from behind, y’know, mid-conversation. I just get completely knocked out by an accomplice that came from behind me." - Max Long, one of two DePaul University students beaten by unknown assailants in what authorities believe may have been a hate crime.

